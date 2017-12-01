Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: arctic air plunges in for December

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Arctic air slides back into central Saskatchewan to start the first full week of December.

Arctic air surges in for the first week of December.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

December kicked off under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures into minus double digits and wind chills in the mid-minus teens to start the day.

The mercury rose into mid-minus single digits through the morning with more and more sunshine moving in.

Clouds will slide in and out through the remainder of the day as we warm up toward, but just shy of the freezing mark for an afternoon high.

Friday Night

Skies will remain mostly clear Friday night as we cool back into minus double digits overnight.

Saturday

Another set of clouds will slide in early Saturday and then clear out during the day as a weak cold front slides through.

Some clouds are expected to slide through central Saskatchewan on Saturday.

-17 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill in the morning before temperatures bump up into mid-minus single digits for an afternoon high with wind chills in minus double digits all day.

Wind chills dive back toward the -20s in parts of central Saskatchewan Saturday morning.

Sunday

Cold arctic air continues slumping in on Sunday with more clouds moving in and a slight chance of flurries with more organized snow both south and north of the city as an upper trough swings through.

There is a chance of flurries late Sunday in Saskatoon as arctic air slides in.

We’ll struggle to warm up to an afternoon high around -6 with wind chills once again in minus double digits all day.

Arctic air starts to slide back into central Saskatchewan on Sunday.

Work Week Outlook

A shot of arctic air will surge in to start the first full week of December on Monday with daytime highs dipping back into minus double digits, lows into the low minus teens and wind chills pushing through the -20s toward the -30s.

Arctic air slides back into central Saskatchewan to start the first full week of December.

After some sunshine to start the week, clouds will roll back in with a chance of flurries on Tuesday before we warm up into minus single digit daytime highs mid-week with a mix of sun and cloud.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

Raymond Young took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Dec. 1 at Île-à-la-Crosse:

Raymond Young took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Dec. 1 at Île-à-la-Crosse.

Raymond Young / Viewer Submitted

MORE: Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon: November 2017

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

