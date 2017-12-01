Saskatoon weather outlook: arctic air plunges in for December

Arctic air surges in for the first week of December.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

December kicked off under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures into minus double digits and wind chills in the mid-minus teens to start the day.

The mercury rose into mid-minus single digits through the morning with more and more sunshine moving in.

Beautiful to see when you wake up to a new day Oh so beautiful and different, nothing like a mornings sunrise to start the day@PQuinlanGlobal #Saskatchewan #Sunrise #Winter pic.twitter.com/hGiBHpZqn6 — Edwin Pierrot (@edwinpierrot26) December 1, 2017

And what about those temps, you might ask? Well they're around -7 with wind chills making it feel like -13 this morning https://t.co/1TuPCT2QMK #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/UlFU9dp4p7 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 1, 2017

Now this is nice – we've made it up to -2 in Saskatoon over this 1st noon hour of December! https://t.co/1TuPCT2QMK #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/KqRiAMUQco — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 1, 2017

Clouds will slide in and out through the remainder of the day as we warm up toward, but just shy of the freezing mark for an afternoon high.

Friday Night

Skies will remain mostly clear Friday night as we cool back into minus double digits overnight.

Saturday

Another set of clouds will slide in early Saturday and then clear out during the day as a weak cold front slides through.

-17 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill in the morning before temperatures bump up into mid-minus single digits for an afternoon high with wind chills in minus double digits all day.

Sunday

Cold arctic air continues slumping in on Sunday with more clouds moving in and a slight chance of flurries with more organized snow both south and north of the city as an upper trough swings through.

We’ll struggle to warm up to an afternoon high around -6 with wind chills once again in minus double digits all day.

Work Week Outlook

A shot of arctic air will surge in to start the first full week of December on Monday with daytime highs dipping back into minus double digits, lows into the low minus teens and wind chills pushing through the -20s toward the -30s.

After some sunshine to start the week, clouds will roll back in with a chance of flurries on Tuesday before we warm up into minus single digit daytime highs mid-week with a mix of sun and cloud.

Raymond Young took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Dec. 1 at Île-à-la-Crosse:

