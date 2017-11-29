Drivers refuse to slow down while passing Kindersley RCMP at crash scene

A recent post by Kindersley RCMP on its Facebook page continues to highlight the perils faced by first responders at collision scenes.

Police were called to the intersection of highways 7 and 21 on Nov. 21 for a two-vehicle crash.

A responding officer radioed back to the detachment that there were unknown injuries and “a lot of debris.”

The officer then radioed “I almost just got run over because no one is slowing down while passing the collision.”

“My emergency lights seem to mean nothing. Please send back up.”

It’s an all too common scenario for first responders despite it being the law for nearly two decades.

Drivers are required to slow down to 60 km/h when passing police, fire, EMS and tow trucks when emergency lights are activated.

The law was updated in June to allow tow trucks to be equipped with flashing blue and amber lights following the death of a tow truck driver in March.

Police said drivers should change lanes, if possible, and slow down regardless of which lane they are in.

Kindersley RCMP warned drivers who fail to slow down “will see more red and blue lights in your mirrors and end with a ticket in your hands.”

Fines start at $210 and a driver doing 100 km/while passing emergency vehicles can face a fine of $360.