October 30, 2017 2:35 pm

St. Walburg man dead after car collides with semi-truck

By Web Producer  Global News

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that happened on Friday evening on Highway 684.

Maidstone RCMP were called to the collision where a semi-truck and a car collided on the roadway killing the 25-year-old male driver of the car. He was from St. Walburg.

The 24-year-old driver of the semi was sent to the hospital in Lloydminster and was discharged with minor injuries.

RCMP are still investigating the collision.

Global News