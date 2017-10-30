St. Walburg man dead after car collides with semi-truck
RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that happened on Friday evening on Highway 684.
Maidstone RCMP were called to the collision where a semi-truck and a car collided on the roadway killing the 25-year-old male driver of the car. He was from St. Walburg.
The 24-year-old driver of the semi was sent to the hospital in Lloydminster and was discharged with minor injuries.
RCMP are still investigating the collision.
