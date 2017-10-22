3 suspects who stole car in North Battleford, Sask. sought by RCMP

Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects involved in a car theft in North Battleford, Sask., on Sunday.

Three suspects confronted a man in a parking lot in the 1700-block of 100th Street just before 2 a.m. CT.

RCMP said after a few words, the suspects assaulted the victim and stole his Chevrolet Cavalier.

The man sustained injuries to his head and face but declined medical attention.

Police found the stolen vehicle abandoned on Moosomin First Nation.

The robbery is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.