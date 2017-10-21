Battlefords RCMP trying to locate missing 15-year-old girl

Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Maria Bluebird, 15, was last seen in North Battleford, Sask., at around 3:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 13.

READ MORE: Vigil marks Happy Charles disappearance six months ago

Police said she may have travelled to Saskatoon.

Bluebird is described as Aboriginal, approximately five-foot six and weighs 100 pounds. She has long brown hair, brown eyes and wears braces.

She was last seen wearing grey leggings, a black hoody, black and gold high-top running shoes and was carrying a black backpack with some green on it.

RCMP said Bluebird may also be using the first name Heather and/or the surname McNiven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.