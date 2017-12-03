Claresholm RCMP find missing 51-year-old man

Hours after they issued a plea for information from the public, the RCMP in Claresholm, Alta. said a missing 51-year-old man has been located.

Police said Nelson Pires had left his home in Claresholm early Sunday morning and was headed for Calgary when he texted his wife, “help me.”

Concerned with his well-being and after making multiple, unsuccessful attempts to reach Pires, his family contacted RCMP.

No other details have been released.