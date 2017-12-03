Reindeer and road closures downtown as Vancouver hosts annual Santa Claus Parade

It might be weeks before Santa Claus is descending chimneys the world over, but the man with a belly like a bowl full of jelly is making a pit stop in Vancouver, Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of people are expected in downtown Vancouver to watch Santa, along with dozens of other festive floats, in the 14th annual Santa Claus Parade, the largest of its kind in Western Canada.

The free event kicks off at noon, and runs from West Georgia Street and Broughton, east along West Georgia, south on Howe and finishes at the intersection of Howe and Davie Streets.

The parade was almost cancelled this year due to the withdrawal of Rogers as a sponsor, but was saved when Telus stepped in to replace the funding.

It features 60 entries and 2,700 participants, including marching bands, dance troupes, floats and community groups, and is expected to draw as many as 300,000 spectators.

The event also has a charity aspect. Volunteers are collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank Society and the CKNW Orphans’ Fund.

Over the years, the parade has helped to raise $157,000 and 77,000 pounds of food for the food bank.

Road closures

If you are heading downtown on Sunday, be aware that there are multiple road closures scheduled due to the parade.

Road Closure 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Except Broughton, from Robson to Alberni. Road Closure is 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.) South side West Georgia between Cardero and Broughton

Both sides Alberni between Cardero and Jervis

Both sides Nicola between West Georgia and Robson

Both sides Broughton between West Georgia and Robson

West Georgia will remain open as long as possible prior to the parade but road closures will be in effect on above sections of Alberni, Nicola and Broughton.

Parade Route: – see streets listed below Parking restrictions in effect 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Road Closure in effect 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. West Georgia from Cardero to Seymour

Howe from Dunsmuir to Davie Dispersal Area: – see streets listed below