CKNW, Global News, ROCK 101 and CFOX are proud to support this year’s Santa Claus Parade!

TELUS presents the Vancouver Santa Claus Parade begins at noon on Sunday, December 3. The parade route begins in the West End and moves toward downtown on West Georgia Street, then turns down Howe Street at the Vancouver Art Gallery. As in previous years, two-hours of family entertainment will also be presented at Christmas Square prior to the parade.

Each year, about 60 community and corporate entries and floats, 2,700 participants, and more than 300 volunteers converge on the streets of downtown Vancouver to produce the popular parade.

Since its inception, Vancouver Santa Claus Parade has supported the Greater Vancouver Food Bank Society, a non-profit organization that provides healthy food to more than 27,000 people each week. Each year, the parade encourages spectators to bring a monetary or food donation for the Food Bank. With the support of sponsors and parade spectators, the parade collects thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food for the numerous local families the Food Bank supports.