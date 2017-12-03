‘Welcome to Hell’: SNL’s female cast members take on sexual harassment with music video

Hollywood has been racked by a slew of sexual harassment/assault allegations over the past couple of months.

Powerful men ranging from actors to directors to Hollywood executives have all been outed as sexual predators.

The women of Saturday Night Live took sexual harassment to task this week with a pop parody video titled “Welcome to Hell.”

Host Saoirse Ronan along with cast members Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon dress up as pop stars as they address the idea that sexual harassment is nothing new to women.

“Hey there, boys. We know the last couple months have been frickin’ insane,” Strong said before Bryant followed, “All these big, cool, powerful guys are turning out to be — what’s the word — habitual (added a space before) predators?”

Later on in the video the cast members cheekily noted that while some may be disappointed by the destruction of a TV show, women have lost so much more due to sexual harassment.

“House of Cards is ruined. And that really sucks,” Ronan said. “Now here’s a list of stuff that’s ruined for us.”

The cast chimed in singing: “Parking and walking and Uber and ponytails. Bathrobes and nighttime and drinking and hotels and vans.”

Watch the full skit above.