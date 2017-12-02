Connor McDavid calls Saturday’s Battle of Alberta a ‘massive game’ for Edmonton Oilers

Faced with playing another hockey game without their No. 1 goaltender and one of their top-pairing defencemen, and still trying to break out of a bafflingly brutal first quarter of the NHL regular season, the Edmonton Oilers’ (10-14-2) latest provincial battle against the Calgary Flames (14-10-1) is “huge,” according to Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

“It’s a massive game for us,” McDavid told reporters on Saturday, before adding that divisional tilts in general are crucial for the team right now.

“Those are the ones that are going to get you back in the fight so we need to find a way to get this one.”

The Oilers are coming off a particularly painful loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday that saw defenceman Kris Russell accidentally put the puck in his own net for the game-winning goal in a 6-4 losing effort. Russell’s teammates and Oilers head coach Todd McLellan expressed their support for Russell and his overall play after the game and ahead of the game on Saturday, McLellan once again backed the defender known for his shotblocking.

“Kris Russell is a character individual and that’s why our team cares so much about him,” he said. “Whoever’s criticizing this individual probably has never played a competitive sport in his life and if they have, and they’ve been perfect and that event never occurred to them, then they should be in the Hall of Fame somewhere… mistakes happen.

“I know all the analytics nerds out there find ways to run him into the ground but he means a lot to the team,” he said, before bringing up that he believes many of the Calgary Flames – a team Russell played for from 2013 to 2016 – would say the same thing.

“Every single one of those players, regardless of the goal the other night he put into his own net, will tell you that… I’m pretty sure a lot of the guys (Flames) in that locker room down the hallway would tell you the same thing. So analytics that if you want.”

While Russell may be a veteran warrior with experience on both sides in the Battle of Alberta, on Saturday night, one of the newest Edmonton Oilers will become the latest to join the list of players who have taken part both sides of the provincial rivalry.

“I’ve kind of been in these situations now where you come back to play old teams a number of times,” forward Mike Cammalleri told reporters. “But it’s the first time to be on the other side of the Battle of Alberta, so there’s a uniqueness to that.”

“I’m sure it’ll be a competitive night, you know, the provincial rival, the Battle of Alberta – any way you want to put it,” McLellan said. “But it’s also two teams that are scrapping for points and are desperate for them – we much more than they.”

The Oilers will be without goaltender Cam Talbot and defenceman Adam Larsson when the puck drops Saturday night. Laurent Brossoit will man the goal crease for the Oilers while Mike Smith is the expected starter for the Flames.

Watch below: On Nov. 30, 2017, Quinn Phillips filed this report as the Edmonton Oilers were getting ready to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Just as the team seemed to be building momentum, the Oilers learned goalie Cam Talbot wouldn’t be able to play because of an injury.

“He’s a good goaltender, he’s had a lot of success wherever he’s played,” McDavid said of Brossoit ahead of the game. “He played well last game, he made some unbelievable saves.

“He’s won here before and I know he’ll be feeling good tonight.”

The first Battle of Alberta this season took place on Oct. 4 in Edmonton. McDavid scored a hat trick and Talbot recorded a shutout in a 3-0 win that saw the Oilers dominate.

Watch below: In a game against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 4, 2017, hockey fans got a better idea of just how fast Oilers forward Connor McDavid actually is.

Saturday’s game between the Oilers and Flames gets underway at 8 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. You can listen to 630 CHED’s live coverage of the game here. Ahead of the game you can tune in to listen to the Faceoff Show at 6:30 p.m.