Edmonton Oilers acquire sniper Mike Cammalleri from Kings

Mike Cammalleri will make his home in Alberta for the third time in his National Hockey League career but this time in Edmonton after the Oilers acquired the 35-year-old forward from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade on Tuesday.

To obtain Cammalleri, the Oilers gave up forward Jussi Jokinen, whom they signed as a free agent just this summer.

In 855 career NHL games with Los Angeles, Calgary, Montreal and New Jersey, Cammalleri has put up 290 goals and 620 points. His most productive season came in 2008-2009 when he scored 39 goals and 82 points with the Calgary Flames. He went on to play for the Montreal Canadiens the following season before returning to the Flames for a second stint in 2012.

The Toronto-born leftwinger has had a successful NHL career despite being smaller in size. He is listed as being 5’9″ and 185 pounds on nhl.com.

Jokinen signed a one-year deal worth $1.1 million with the Oilers in July. This season, the Finnish forward had record just a single point with the Oilers in 14 games.

