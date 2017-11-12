Edmonton Oilers end road trip with shootout loss to Caps

T.J. Oshie scored the only goal in the shootout, lifting the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.

The Oilers finish their four-game road trip at 2-1-1.

The first two periods were scoreless. Patrick Maroon had two separate scoring chances late in the second period was turned away by Braden Holtby.

Jujhar Khaira scored his first of the season 1:32 into the third period when he whacked a puck home following a goal mouth scramble. The game was tied for less than four minutes, with Dmitri Orlov beating Laurent Brossoit high to the glove side at 5:14.

After a scorless overtime, Oshie led the shootout with a five-hole goal on Brossoit. Leon Draisaitl hit the post, Connor McDavid shot wide, and Mark Letestu was stopped by Holtby for the Oilers.

Brossoit made 18 saves in his second start of the season. The Capitals were 0/3 on the power play while the Oilers didn’t get a man advantage.

The Oilers move to 6-9-2 on the season. They’ll host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.