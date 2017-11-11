Edmonton sports

November 11, 2017
New York Rangers power play sinks Edmonton Oilers

By Radio Host  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in New York.

AP Photo/Kevin Hagen
The Edmonton Oilers’ poor penalty killing reared its ugly head again in a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The Rangers were 2/3 with the man advantage as the Oilers’ penalty kill dropped to 71.1 per cent on the season, last in the NHL.

Story continues below

Rick Nash opened the scoring 12:19 into the first when he converted a Rangers two-on-one. Jesse Puljujarvi, freshly called up from the Oilers farm team in Bakersfield, tied it four minutes later when he snapped a shot past Henrik Lundqvist. It was Puljujarvi’s first goal of the season and second of his career.

The Oilers’ power play gave them the lead in the second frame with Connor McDavid swiping the puck home during a goal mouth scramble. However, the Oilers took two penalties late in the period and the Rangers scored on both power plays, getting tallies from Pavel Buchnevich and Nash.

The Oilers couldn’t muster many scoring chances in the third. Michael Grabner scored an empty-net goal in the dying seconds.

The Oilers will conclude their four-game road trip on Sunday in Washington. The game will be on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m. The game will start at 5 p.m.

