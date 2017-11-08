Edmonton Oilers keeping it tight on the road

The scores in the last four Edmonton Oilers road games look like they’ve been pulled out of a soccer league: 2-1, 2-1, 2-1, 2-1.

The Oilers have gone 2-1-1 in those games, including Tuesday night’s overtime win against the New York Islanders.

“We’d want to keep it low-scoring all the time,” centre Mark Letestu said. “Sometimes on the road, it’s easier to keep it simple. You just get pucks in. You’re not forcing plays.”

The Oilers’ play on the road has been sharper and stingier than their efforts at Rogers Place, where they’re just 3-6 on the season.

“We’ve done a lot of repairing. Repairing usually means there’s something wrong with your game,” head coach Todd McLellan said of the team’s poor start to the year. “We looked at last night’s game and tried to accentuate the positives.”

“We’re playing better hockey. We’re playing better as a team, defending better. It’s coming together,” Letestu said.

The Oilers (5-8-1) will try to win back-to-back games for the first time this season when they visit the New Jersey Devils. They’ll be without winger Drake Caggiula, who was hurt against the Islanders.

“Drake blocked a shot in his ankle area. He’s sore and couldn’t skate today,” McLellan said. “He had X-rays. Nothing’s broken, but he’s sore enough he can’t skate. He won’t be available tomorrow.”

Winger Anton Slepyshev could return after missing the last two games. Slepyshev skated on Wednesday. His status will be updated Thursday morning.