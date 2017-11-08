Edmonton Eskimos place five on West All-Star Team

Five members of the Edmonton Eskimos were named to the CFL West Division All-Star Team on Wednesday.

Quarterback Mike Reilly, who put up his best statistics in five years as a starter, leads the list for the Eskimos, who finished the regular season with a 12-6 record.

Reilly led the CFL in passing yards and set an Eskimos franchise record along the way with 5,830 yards. The Eskimos Most Outstanding Player nominee also tied for the league lead in passing touchdowns with 30 and led the league in rushing TDs with 12.

Also named to the All-Star Team is the receiver at the other end of many of Reilly’s passes.

Brandon Zylstra was first in CFL receiving yards with 1,687 and also topped all receivers in yards after catch with 487. In his second season with the Eskimos, Zylstra also hauled in five touchdowns and set an Eskimos record with 10 100 yard games.

Also named West Division All-Stars were offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell, linebacker Kenny Ladler and defensive lineman Almondo Sewell.

Ladler led the Eskimos in combined tackles with 99, Sewell had 36 tackles and seven quarterback sacks and O’Donnell, the teams Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman nominee, was one of just two players, along with Reilly, to start every game this season.

The Eskimos will be in Winnipeg on Sunday for the West Semi Final. The game will be heard on CISN Country 103.9 beginning with the Countdown to Kickoff at 1:30 p.m.

The full list of the CFL All Star Team is available on the CFL website.