Edmonton sports

More
Sports
November 7, 2017 1:26 pm

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Adarius Bowman nominated for Tom Pate Award

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor/Eskimos colour analyst  630CHED

Edmonton Eskimos' Adarius Bowman celebrates his touchdown against the B.C. Lions during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday October 21, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Adarius Bowman is the team’s nominee for the 2017 Tom Pate Memorial Award for sportsmanship and community service.

The award recognizes one CFL player for a significant contribution to his community and his team.

Story continues below

Last January Bowman launched his non-profit corporation Adarius 4 Autism which raises awareness for children with autism spectrum disorder. The program helps children with job placement with the goal of opening a facility where more research and programming can take place.

Last month Bowman won the David Boone Memorial Award which is handed out annually to one member of the Eskimos “who displays exceptional work in the community and represents the football club in an upstanding and professional manner.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos are ‘Jonesing’ for more wins

Bowman has made several community appearances throughout the year including the Autism Speaks Canada Walk at Rundle Park on Sept. 10, the morning following the Labour Day rematch game. Close to 500 people took part in the three-kilometre walk.

The award will be handed out on Thursday, Nov. 23 during the CFL Shaw Awards ceremony during Grey Cup week in Ottawa.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Adarius 4 Autism
Adarius Bowman
CFL
David Boone Award
Edmonton Eskimos
Edmonton sports
Tom Pate Memorial Award

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News