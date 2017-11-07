Edmonton Eskimos receiver Adarius Bowman nominated for Tom Pate Award

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Adarius Bowman is the team’s nominee for the 2017 Tom Pate Memorial Award for sportsmanship and community service.

The award recognizes one CFL player for a significant contribution to his community and his team.

Last January Bowman launched his non-profit corporation Adarius 4 Autism which raises awareness for children with autism spectrum disorder. The program helps children with job placement with the goal of opening a facility where more research and programming can take place.

Last month Bowman won the David Boone Memorial Award which is handed out annually to one member of the Eskimos “who displays exceptional work in the community and represents the football club in an upstanding and professional manner.”

Bowman has made several community appearances throughout the year including the Autism Speaks Canada Walk at Rundle Park on Sept. 10, the morning following the Labour Day rematch game. Close to 500 people took part in the three-kilometre walk.

The award will be handed out on Thursday, Nov. 23 during the CFL Shaw Awards ceremony during Grey Cup week in Ottawa.