Jesse Puljujarvi gets call up to Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have recalled Jesse Puljujarvi from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

Puljujarvi was selected third overall by the Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old has appeared in 28 career NHL games, recording eight points including one goal.

The Finland native has five points in 10 games with the Condors this season, and 33 points in 49 career AHL games.

Edmonton has placed forward Anton Slepyshev on injured reserve.

The Oilers continue a four-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the New York Rangers.

Edmonton won their second straight game for the first time this season when they beat the New Jersey Devils in overtime on a Leon Draisaitl goal on Thursday.