December 1, 2017 11:32 pm

Missing Florida girl found in New York with soccer coach

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Authorities say a missing Florida teenage girl and a 27-year-old soccer coach have been found in New York.

The Gainesville Sun reports that the 17-year-old and Rian Rodriguez were stopped by a New York State Police officer Friday afternoon in Syracuse. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says the girl, who had been missing since Saturday, was detained, and Rodriguez was taken into custody.

Law enforcement officials had been tracking Rodriguez through an ATM withdrawal in St. Mary’s, Georgia, and by surveillance cameras at convenience stores in South Carolina and North Carolina.

Officials at Fort White High School have suspended Rodriguez, who coached the boys soccer team at the north Florida school. It wasn’t immediately clear what criminal charges he would face.

