Missing Florida teen may have fled to Canada with 27-year-old soccer coach: police

Police in Florida are searching for a missing teenager believed to be in the company of a 27-year-old soccer coach from her high school and headed north, possibly to Canada.

On Sunday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Caitlyn Frisina, 17, after they say she left home of her own accord earlier that weekend. Police say Frisina even left behind her cellphone, the contents of which she “totally erased.”

WATCH: Mother of missing Florida teen makes tearful plea for her safe return

Police believe she is in the company of Rian Rodriguez, 27, a soccer coach at Fort White High School in Lake City, Fla. where Frisina was a student.

Murray Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News that a police investigation has uncovered what he called a “blossoming relationship” between Frisina and Rodriguez.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the two are headed north after Frisina withdrew $200 USD from an ATM in St. Mary’s Georgia on Sunday. The Columbia Sheriff’s office also confirmed that Frisina and Rodriguez were spotted together on a surveillance video outside a convenience store in South Carolina.

Smith told ABC the two may be headed to one of several destinations, including possibly New York, where Frisina has family, to Pennsylvania or even to Canada where Rodriguez has family.

Frisina’s mother, Scarlet Frisina, told News4Jax Rodriguez had been her daughter’s coach in the past and referred to him as a family friend.

Local news group First Coast News reports that Frisina’s father, Ward Frisina, also posted a plea for his daughter to reach out to her family.

“I do not have many words to say. Please call us! I know you are not a little kid. We want to hear your voice and make sure you are in a good place and with someone who will truly be able to care for you.

“I have always told you we can deal with anything if we have the facts. I feel that you do not have all the facts about your situation and I know you do not have the facts about how we feel right now.

Please get in touch with us!!”

Her mother, Scarlet Frisina also posted a note on Facebook Monday afternoon, also appealing to her daughter to come home.

“I want you to know how very much we love you and miss you! We’re not sure why you chose to go, but know that all we care about is knowing whether or not you’re safe!! We can work out any issues.”

Several reports state that Rodriguez had been working as a soccer coach at Fort White High School, but was suspended during the investigation.

As of Nov. 29, police state that the incident isn’t being treated as a kidnapping and no charges have been filed.