These are the cities that got the most Instagram love in 2017

With stunning views of the Bosphorous, and a unique mixture of antiquity and cosmopolitan flair, it's no wonder Istanbul made the list.

Alexander Spatari
If you’re stumped for a vacation destination, scrolling through your Instagram feed can usually provide a healthy dose of inspiration (and envy). But have you noticed the spots that got the most Instagram love this year?

The social media site beloved by food enthusiasts and the selfie generation (not to mention parents of both pets and babies), released their 2017 statistics and the following cities emerged as the most Instagrammed this year.

WATCH BELOW: Do you know what 2017’s most popular Canadian Instagram moments are?


Story continues below

Can you guess the city that took the number one spot? We’ll give you a hint: it’s a helluva town.

#10 Barcelona, Spain

❤️ Hoy Casa Batlló se viste de rojo para unirse a la Lucha contra el Sida. Hasta la 1:00 acercate a Casa Batlló, hazte una foto y compartela con los hashtags #CasaBatllo y #hablemosdelsida y menciona a @flsida para participar en su concurso! ❤️ Avui la Casa Batlló es vesteix de vermell per unir-se a la Lluita contra la Sida! Fins la 1:00 acosta't a Casa Batlló, fes-te una foto i comparteix-la amb els hashtags #CasaBatllo i #parlemdelasida i esmenta a @flsida per participar al seu concurs! ❤️ Today Casa Batlló will light up in red to join the AIDS Fight! Until 1:00 go to Casa Batlló, take a picture and share it with the hashtags #CasaBatllo and #parlemdelasida and mention @flsida for participating in their contest! #patrimonicultural #casabatllo #igerscatalonia #Barcelona #gaudi #AntoniGaudi#artnouveau #modernismo #worldheritage #architecture #art #travel #bcncultural #bcnlovers #beautifuldestinations #bcnmoltmes #discover_catalonia#catalunyaexperience #igesbcn #visitbarcelona #ig_barcelona #archilovers #architecturephoto #archidaily #heritage #visitspain

A post shared by Casa Batlló | Gaudí Barcelona (@casabatllo) on

#9 Istanbul, Turkey

#quider#istanbul #maşukiye#sapanca#bursa#abant#yalova ✔رحلات سياحية ( اسطنبول -بورصة-سبانجا -يلوا- وغيرها) ✔سيارات عائلية مع سائقين .# ✔تجولات يومية 📲٠٠٩٠٥٥٣٩٦٧٩٧٦٠☎00905539679760 🇹🇷Snapchat turkish_guider.  #صبنجا #بورصه #ثلج #سعوديات #بورصه #صبنجا #تركيا_اسطنبول #تل_العرايس #بورصه #اسطنبول #مرشد_سياحي #الامارات #كويت #طرابزون_اوزنجول #البحرين #السعوديه #قطر #فيالاند #كلمات_تركية #كباب #ابانت #ثلج ‏فيالمدينه صبناج جبل كرتيبي ⁧‫#الشباب‬⁩ ⁧‫#شوف_ثلوج_تركيا‬⁩ ⁧‫#اسكي_شهير‬⁩ ⁧‫#تركيا‬⁩

A post shared by istanbul quider (@istanbul_quider) on

#8 Jakarta, Indonesia

#7 Saint Petersburg, Russia

Снег тут не растаял, да и Спас во всей красе без строительных лесов. Поэтому быть этому архивному фото в ленте. ✔️ А вообще хочется уже нормальной зимы, чтобы снег выпал и вот такой красивой, снежной пеленой пролежало до конца февраля 😅 Мягкие зимы, конечно, мне тоже по вкусу, но с такими северными ветрами со сладостью вспоминаешь зимы сухие, южные, сибирские. А какая зима вам больше по душе? ❄️☃️❄️

A post shared by ANASTASIA MELIKHOVA (@melikhovalook) on

#6 Los Angeles, U.S.A.

#la #sky #la #sun #beach #surf #venice #shore #adventuretime #life #enjoy

A post shared by Jason Morad (@jasonmorad) on

#5 Paris, France

#4 Sao Paulo, Brazil

11 #strangerthings #socks

A post shared by Victor Oliveira (@victorandrefigueira) on

#3 London, U.K.

#2 Moscow, Russia

#1 New York, U.S.A.

