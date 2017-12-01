These are the cities that got the most Instagram love in 2017
If you’re stumped for a vacation destination, scrolling through your Instagram feed can usually provide a healthy dose of inspiration (and envy). But have you noticed the spots that got the most Instagram love this year?
The social media site beloved by food enthusiasts and the selfie generation (not to mention parents of both pets and babies), released their 2017 statistics and the following cities emerged as the most Instagrammed this year.
Can you guess the city that took the number one spot? We’ll give you a hint: it’s a helluva town.
#10 Barcelona, Spain
#9 Istanbul, Turkey
#8 Jakarta, Indonesia
#7 Saint Petersburg, Russia
#6 Los Angeles, U.S.A.
#5 Paris, France
#4 Sao Paulo, Brazil
#3 London, U.K.
#2 Moscow, Russia
#1 New York, U.S.A.
