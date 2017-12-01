Vernon Search & Rescue always helps out; now needs your help

The good folks at Vernon Search & Rescue need your fingertip help to win a much needed piece of equipment for their operations.

On-line voting closes at 9 p.m. Friday in the Kioti Tractor contest with the victor riding away in a $20,000 side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.

First Responder entrants from across North America submitted a video about their operations with people then voting for their favourite video.

Vernon Search & Rescue spokesperson, Trevor Honigman, says they were in a comfortable lead with about 3,000 votes until Friday morning.

That’s when the mouse clickers supporting the Cleveland Fire Department picked up the pace and its submission shot to the forefront with about 3,800 votes.

Honigman says as the only Canadian entry they’re getting support from First Responders across the country but they need everyone’s vote.

You can do that here.