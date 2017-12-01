Alberta landowners near Edmonton raise concerns around Trans Mountain expansion

The National Energy Board (NEB) heard from landowners near Spruce Grove, Alta. on Friday concerned about the route, timing and method of construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The $7.4 billion Kinder Morgan project was approved by the federal government last year.

It will expand an existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby, British Columbia and triple the capacity of the pipeline.

The NEB landowner hearings began at the end of November in Edson, Alta. and Hinton, Alta.

In Spruce Grove on Friday, four groups of landowners and their lawyer were stating their cases as to why they oppose the route.

Some of the issues raised included the destruction of trees and safety during construction.

Representatives from Trans Mountain were also present to field questions.

The general route of the 1,147 kilometre pipeline has already been approved. These hearings will determine the exact placement of the new pipeline within the approved corridor.

In B.C., 66 of about 1,200 permits that are required for the Trans Mountain project to proceed have been approved. B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman said the remainder are waiting on additional environmental assessments and consultation with First Nations by Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan has appealed to the National Energy Board, arguing Burnaby in Metro Vancouver is wrongly withholding construction permits for its pipeline after it has been approved by the federal government.

The pipeline proposal has prompted opposition from environmentalists, First Nations, and the B.C.’s NDP government.