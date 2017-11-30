Protester interrupts Jim Carr’s speech at Vancouver energy forum

Business leaders and politicians have gathered in Vancouver Thursday to discuss the future of the energy sector, where the event was interrupted by protesters.

The 2017 energy forum — hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade — will hear keynote speeches from Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr, Kinder Morgan president Ian Anderson and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

Notley is expected to talk about the importance of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion — a controversial topic that has divided politicians on either side of the Rocky Mountains.

The existing pipeline, built in 1953, goes from a tank farm near Edmonton to a port in Burnaby. The expansion would see it essentially twinned, in order to get Alberta oil to the coast and on to foreign markets.

Ottawa approved the $7.4-billion project last year, but Trans Mountain has faced opposition and legal challenges from local communities, environmentalists and First Nations.

British Columbia’s NDP government has promised to do everything in its power to stop the expansion.

Kinder Morgan has appealed to the National Energy Board, arguing Burnaby in Metro Vancouver is wrongly withholding construction permits for Trans Mountain after it was approved by the federal government.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, leader of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, said opponents of the pipeline expansion are vowing to continue unrelenting protests they hope will force the cancellation

of the project.

Phillip says anyone investing in Kinder Morgan should prepare for a “long, drawn-out, and very expensive battle.”

Environmental activists said they would rally outside Thursday’s event, however a protester inside the event interrupted Carr’s speech just minutes after he began.

Less than 5 minutes into Nat. Resources Minister Jim Carr's speech, he's interrupted by a protester

Carr: "Let's not make the stop sign a symbol of our time. We need a green light on sensible energy policy."

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is a non-profit organization similar to a chamber of commerce, which works to promote, enhance and facilitate development in the Pacific region.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News