Alberta Premier Rachel Notley champions Trans Mountain pipeline in Ottawa

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is giving a speech in Ottawa Tuesday morning on the importance of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. She is also providing an update on Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan.

The $7.4-billion Kinder Morgan Canada (TSX:KML) project is to expand an existing pipeline so Alberta can get a better price overseas for its oil.

Last year, the federal government approved an expansion of the pipeline that runs between Edmonton and Burnaby. British Columbia’s governing NDP opposes the project.

Burnaby officials have been accused of delaying the project by dragging out permit approvals.

The expansion would nearly triple the amount of heavy crude flowing through it to almost 900,000 barrels a day.

Notley said Alberta will continue to fight for the project through the proper channels. She noted that such action is what got the project approved in the first place.

Alberta has joined Kinder Morgan in urging the National Energy Board to cut the red tape and get the permits approved.

