Edmonton Oilers claim Nathan Walker off waivers

The Edmonton Oilers have added Australian-born winger Nathan Walker to the mix.

The Oilers claimed Walker off waivers on Friday from the Washington Capitals.

“Its been a pretty hectic couple of hours or so but I’m just excited and eager to get the ball rolling here,” said Walker in an interview on Oilers Now.

Earlier this season, Walker became the first Australian born player to suit up in an NHL game.

In seven games with the Capitals this season, the 23-year-old has one goal. Walker is hoping to help the Oilers in their bottom six and contribute in a number of areas.

“I think I can bring some speed and hopefully some energy to the team,” added Walker. “Whether it’s on the penalty kill or trying to change the momentum for us. Other than that just come in and try and play my game.”

Walker was drafted by the Capitals in the third round in 2014.

The Oilers also made a number of other roster moves on Friday. The Oilers placed defenceman Adam Larsson on injured reserve with an upper body injury. He won’t play Saturday in Calgary.

They have also placed forward Iiro Pakarinen on waivers for the purpose of assignment and recalled defenceman Ryan Stanton from Bakersfield.