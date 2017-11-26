Edmonton Oilers put together solid effort for a win in Boston

The Edmonton Oilers closed out a tough road trip with a 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

The Oilers went 2-3 on their five-game road trip and bounced back after a moribund game in Buffalo on Friday.

“Tonight was a well-played team game by everybody that dressed, starting with the goaltender out,” said head coach Todd McLellan. “I thought we managed the puck much better. We got pucks behind them and had more of a forecheck game than a pretty game. That helped us.”

The Bruins took the lead on a first period power play when David Pastrnak burst in and beat Cam Talbot glove side.

The Oilers dominated the second period, outshooting the Bruins 17-5. Patrick Maroon and Adam Larsson tallied to give them a 2-1 edge. However, the lead lasted only 1:11 as David Krejci converted a Boston rush to make it 2-2.

Just over two minutes into the third, Leon Draisaitl found Ryan Strome in the slot. His quick wrister went right under the crossbar to put the Oilers back in front. Draisaitl sealed it with an empty netter in the final minute.

“I don’t know why we make life so hard on ourselves night in and night out,” said Strome. “The challenge is still consistency game in and game out. Hopefully, we can find that here.”

Talbot, making his 200th NHL start, made 23 saves for the win.

The Oilers, who have six straight wins against the Bruins, are back home to play Arizona on Tuesday.