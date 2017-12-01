Edmonton Oilers’ Adam Larsson placed on injured reserve

The Edmonton Oilers have place defenceman Adam Larsson on injured reserve.

Larsson missed Thursday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury.

The 25-year-old has four points, 14 penalty minutes and a -2 rating.

Meanwhile, the Oilers have recalled defenceman Ryan Stanton from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

Stanton, 28, has played in 120 career NHL games, posting four goals and 23 assists.

The St. Albert native has appeared in 11 games with the Condors this season, posting one assist, 14 penalty minutes and a +1 rating.

On Thursday, the Oilers placed goalie Cam Talbot on injured reserved.