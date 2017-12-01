Saskatoon police searching for missing girl Emily Leapard

Saskatoon police are searching for a girl who has been reported missing.

Emily Leapard, 15, was last seen Thursday at 6:45 p.m. CT in the 2200-block of 20th Street West.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police trying to locate missing man Ryan Giesbrecht

Her family said Leapard has never gone missing before and this behaviour is highly unusual for her.

They fear she may be in a vulnerable state.

Leapard is five-foot three, 110 pounds with short blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white plaid coat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leapard is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.