Stunning time-lapse captures storm cells moving over coastal Australian town

A photographer in Victoria, Australia took advantage of a storm over the coastal town of Clifton Hills, filming drone footage of storms cells moving in.

Brendan Calwell shot the time-lapse drone footage over the weekend, calling the weather event “incredibly beautiful.”

He said he observed several sheet lightning strikes and said there was a peak of 26 millimetres of rainfall recorded within 30 minutes.

The Bureau of Meteorology in Victoria issued severe thunderstorm warnings on Nov. 26, when Calwell shot the footage. The warning said there would be damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning reissued for #Victoria. Severe storms not currently affecting #Melbourne but keep checking warnings during the evening at https://t.co/HLs2UYFQyQ pic.twitter.com/9yI9z8HvZl — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) November 26, 2017

Currently, the bureau has issued a flood watch warning for the southern Australian state, citing a “large high-pressure system” from New Zealand.