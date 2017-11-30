Weather
November 30, 2017 3:41 pm

Stunning time-lapse captures storm cells moving over coastal Australian town

By Multimedia Producer

WATCH: The photographer said he observed sheet lightning strikes light up the sky at 10 second intervals.

A photographer in Victoria, Australia took advantage of a storm over the coastal town of Clifton Hills, filming drone footage of storms cells moving in.

Brendan Calwell shot the time-lapse drone footage over the weekend, calling the weather event “incredibly beautiful.”

He said he observed several sheet lightning strikes and said there was a peak of 26 millimetres of rainfall recorded within 30 minutes.

READ MORE: Houston resident records time-lapse video of floodwaters rising outside his apartment

The Bureau of Meteorology in Victoria issued severe thunderstorm warnings on Nov. 26, when Calwell shot the footage. The warning said there would be damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones.

Currently, the bureau has issued a flood watch warning for the southern Australian state, citing a “large high-pressure system” from New Zealand.

