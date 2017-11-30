RCMP attempting to locate driver who allegedly struck police cruiser while attempting to flee

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for public’s help to locate a man after fled from police, striking a police cruiser in the process.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business in Salisbury, N.B. on Wednesday.

When they arrived police identified the van as a vehicle Stephen Cyr, 34, was known to drive.

READ MORE: Fredericton pharmacy points to ongoing opioid crisis after robbery

Cyr had previously failed to attend a court appearance on Nov. 1, 2017 and had an active warrant for his arrest.

Officers attempted to speak to the driver of the vehicle but the van took off, striking two cars one of which was a marked police vehicle.

The driver narrowly avoided several pedestrians as they were driving away.