RCMP attempting to locate driver who allegedly struck police cruiser while attempting to flee

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for public’s help to locate a man after fled from police, striking a police cruiser in the process.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business in Salisbury, N.B. on Wednesday.
When they arrived police identified the van as a vehicle Stephen Cyr, 34, was known to drive.
Cyr had previously failed to attend a court appearance on Nov. 1, 2017 and had an active warrant for his arrest.
Officers attempted to speak to the driver of the vehicle but the van took off, striking two cars one of which was a marked police vehicle.
The driver narrowly avoided several pedestrians as they were driving away.
The van was later recovered in Moncton, but the driver was not apprehended.
Cyr also goes by the names Stephen Tower, John Towers, and other similar combinations.
He’s described as 5′ 7″ tall, weighing approximately 104 kgs with brown eyes and short black hair.
Police are now asking for anyone with information about Cyr’s whereabouts to contact police at 506-387-2222 or Crime Stoppers.
