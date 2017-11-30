Peterborough County seeks more input on changes to sign bylaw

Peterborough County is giving residents more time to comment on proposed changes to the bylaw that regulates roadside signs. The amendments will only apply in what as known as bush country: the municipalities of Trent Lakes, North Kawartha, Havelock-Belmont-Metheun and Selwyn.

Currently, businesses can erect a sign on the road allowance provided they pay a fee and the signs meet certain size guidelines. But members of Peterborough county council have been getting complaints from residents and visitors about the clutter of signs detracting from the natural environment.

READ MORE: New city bylaw too harsh on Peterborough business improvement areas: DBIA

“There are a number of signs, installed independently, without permits, we would class those as illegal signs, other concerns were expressed about sign clutter, and the impact on the visual, natural environment in the county,” Peter Nielsen, manager of engineering and design for Peterborough County said.

Peterborough and the Kawarthas’ Economic Development can see both sides of the situation. On one hand, the organization promotes the area’s natural beauty of woods, lakes and rivers. On the other hand, it wants to support the tourism industry by allowing it to promote businesses and direct visitors to local attractions. Working with the county, the organization is planning to create “way-finder boards,” which would advertise local businesses so separate signage would not be needed.

READ MORE: Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area launches ambassador program to assist police

“We’d like to move forward in future with where those signs would be and the specifications, and locations and how someone would get on a sign,” says Rhonda Keenan, president and CEO of Peterborough and the Kawarthas Economic Development.

Residents can send written submissions on the proposed bylaw amendments to Peterborough County by Jan. 5, 2018.