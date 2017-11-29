Family offers reward for return of ashes stolen out of Tyendinaga home

The holiday season is a favourite time of year for the Ferrill family. But this year will be difficult as it’s the first without their father Joe, who passed away over the summer after a short battle with cancer.

“They gave him six months, and I mean he didn’t even go that far,” Joe’s son, Eric Ferrill, said.

Adding to their woes, their family home in Tyendinaga was broken into over the weekend while Joe’s widow, Bridget, was in the U.S. for an annual Black Friday shopping trip.

Several items of jewelry were taken from the home, including Joe’s wedding band, and a necklace containing his ashes his daughters had made for their mother.

“So my husband is out there somewhere. He’s out there somewhere. I want my necklace back,” Bridget said, as she fought back the tears.

Tyendinaga police made an arrest Monday in connection to the break-in at the Ferrills’ home. Christine Landry, 34, remains in custody following a bail hearing on Tuesday.

But for the Ferrills, their situation has gone from bad to worse, because the accused is part of their extended family.

Landry is charged with one count each of break and enter and theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Most of the stolen items have been recovered by police but Joe’s wedding band and the necklace containing his ashes have not.

“He needs to come back home,” Bridget said of the necklace. “If somebody knows anything, anything, it will be so greatly appreciated.”

The family is offering a cash reward to anyone who can help return the wedding band and necklace.

“You might be scared to say something, or worried of the repercussions, I don’t care about any of that,” Eric said.

“You can put it in my mom’s mailbox. Even if you leave a note telling me where to drop the money off. I don’t care.”