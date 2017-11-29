Missing 47-year-old man sought by Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Gregory Beaumont-Smith, 47, was last seen at around 2:45 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 27, at his home in the 600-block of Manek Road.

Police said his family is concerned because he may be in a vulnerable state.

He is described as Caucasian, six-foot five, 215 pounds with a slim build. Beaumont-Smith has blue eyes, short grey hair with a receding hairline and a fair complexion. The man has a scar under his left shoulder blade and a second scar on his upper lip.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey, long-sleeved shirt with a hooded, olive green fall jacket and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.