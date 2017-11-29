Sports
November 29, 2017 1:07 am

Vancouver Canucks fall to New York Islanders for third loss on the road

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

File photo.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
A A

The New York Islanders defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The Islanders took the lead in the first period when Calvin de Haan and Jordan Eberle scored a goal each just one minute apart.

New York’s John Tavares, Andrew Ladd and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders.

Bo Horvat and Thomas Vanek each scored for the Canucks, while Anders Nilsson blocked 31 shots.

The Canucks are back on the road when they take on Nashville on Thursday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canucks
Canucks loss
New York Islanders defeat Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks lose to New York Islanders
Vancouver loses to New York

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News