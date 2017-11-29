Vancouver Canucks fall to New York Islanders for third loss on the road

The New York Islanders defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The Islanders took the lead in the first period when Calvin de Haan and Jordan Eberle scored a goal each just one minute apart.

There’s the horn. Two goals for, five against. Game over. 😒 pic.twitter.com/c3xP1df0ju — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 29, 2017

New York’s John Tavares, Andrew Ladd and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders.

Bo Horvat and Thomas Vanek each scored for the Canucks, while Anders Nilsson blocked 31 shots.

The Canucks are back on the road when they take on Nashville on Thursday.