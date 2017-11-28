James Woods witnesses robbery while playing poker at Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas

Actor James Woods says he witnessed a robbery at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Woods said on Twitter that the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. PT just 30 feet from where he was playing cards in the poker room.

So we are playing poker at the @BellagioPoker and a guy walks up with a gun and robs the cage thirty feet from us ten minutes ago. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

Woods said few people noticed a robbery was underway, a fact he credited the casino staff with.

Woods said the “excellent staff” were “cool under pressure.”

.@Bellagio staff were fantastic. They surrendered the money quietly, so no customers would get hurt. Nobody even realized it was happening. Excellent staff, cool under pressure. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

The Las Vegas police department confirmed that a robbery took place at the Bellagio on Tuesday afternoon and said they were looking for a armed man driving a Silver Chevrolet Cruze.