James Woods witnesses robbery while playing poker at Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas
Actor James Woods says he witnessed a robbery at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas Tuesday night.
Woods said on Twitter that the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. PT just 30 feet from where he was playing cards in the poker room.
Woods said few people noticed a robbery was underway, a fact he credited the casino staff with.
Woods said the “excellent staff” were “cool under pressure.”
The Las Vegas police department confirmed that a robbery took place at the Bellagio on Tuesday afternoon and said they were looking for a armed man driving a Silver Chevrolet Cruze.
