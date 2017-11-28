All facades are now to be maintained on buildings in Gore Block in downtown Hamilton

There’s a change involving the planned redevelopment of a series of Confederation-era buildings facing Gore Park in downtown Hamilton.

A developer, after a further study of the redesign options for 18 to 28 King St. E., now says it can preserve all of the facades.

Hughson Business Space Corporation was previously given conditional approval to preserve two of the facades at 18 and 22 King St. E. while demolishing and reconstructing the rest of the 1870s buildings.

Those plans had been consistently opposed by heritage advocates wearing green T-shirts and buttons saying “Save the Gore”, during a series of meetings at city hall over the past couple of years.

Hughson hopes to begin construction in the spring of 2018.