Hamilton police, Bulldogs launch festive RIDE program

The Hamilton Bulldogs and the Hamilton Police Service are once again partnering to reduce impaired driving.

They’ve joined forces to launch the festive RIDE program, setting up a checkpoint on Bay Street outside First Ontario Centre on Tuesday morning.

Hamilton Police & Hamilton Bulldogs face off against impaired driving. Thanks to the Bulldogs for helping us launch our Festive RIDE program in #HamOnt. pic.twitter.com/BIPcEGxGo1 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 28, 2017

For the sixth straight year, you’ll receive a Bulldogs game ticket for successfully passing through the city’s RIDE checkpoints.

The ticket can be redeemed for one of three games.

Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt reminds drivers that impairment, whether from drugs or alcohol, results in injuries and fatalities.

He also stresses that it’s “100 per cent preventable” due to the range of options available including taxis, Uber, public transit and designated drivers.