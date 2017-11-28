Thief of $340K Ferrari has joyride ended when he runs out of gas, asks for money

A suspected car thief in Florida had his two-week joyride in a Ferrari cut short when he ran out of gas in southern California at the beginning of November.

The $340,000 vehicle was stolen from a service centre in Costa Mesa, according to NBC affiliate KNBC, when the suspect is said to have found the keys in the car.

Eadweard York, the boyfriend of the car’s owner, said he had dropped off the expensive car at Ferrari Maserati of Newport Beach. When he returned, he said the car was gone.

“They said, ‘Sir, sorry. Your car’s been stolen,'” he told NBC. *He then was shown security footage from the dealership.*

“He jumped in, the keys were right there, and put on his glasses and his partner came in front in another car and then they just drove off, and it was gone.”

Surveillance footage two weeks later on Nov. 1 shows the suspect stopping at a gas station, but he realizes he has no money for gas. According to KNBC, he then went asking passersby for money for gas, one of whom then called the police. A short time later, footage shows a police officer pulling up to the man and speaking to him.

The man is then arrested.

But though York and his girlfriend got the car back, it also had received approximately $50,000 in damage. The owner eventually received a cheque for the damages from her insurance company for the car’s depreciated value.