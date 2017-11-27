Construction begins on 18-storey tower near Edmonton’s Century Park LRT Station

The developer behind a new vision for a site near south Edmonton’s Century Park LRT Station said Monday that construction is now underway to build an 18-storey residential tower there.

Central Tower at Century Park will feature 176 “premium residential rental units,” according to ProCura Real Estate Services Ltd.

“The groundbreaking for Central Tower marks the beginning of a new chapter in the development of Century Park into an environmentally conscious urban neighbourhood,” ProCura CEO George Schluessel said in a news release. “The tower will offer premium rental living with many shops and services within walking distance and excellent transit connectivity to the rest of the city via LRT.”

The tower is the first project of a city-approved plan to develop 32 acres that would allow for 3,995 new residential units, office space, a boutique hotel, a retail promenade, and walkable streets.

ProCura said it is partnering with Edmonton-based Manasc Isaac Architects to work on Central Tower and that ITC Construction Group will provide general contractor services for the project.

The 18-storey tower is scheduled to be completed by June 2019.