‘He was lying there in a pool of blood’: man tried to help victim in what Lethbridge police call a suspicious death

Lethbridge police confirm they are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 45-year-old man was found Monday morning inside a home along the 1200 block of 9 Avenue N.

Police said their investigation is still in its early stages, but there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Marcel Twigg told Global News he was getting ready for work when his next-door neighbour began frantically knocking at his door just before 7:30 a.m.

“She was hysterical, yelling, ‘He wasn’t breathing, he’s not breathing,'” Twigg said.

Twigg said he rushed over to help.

“I went down there, he was lying there in a pool of blood and my first reaction was to help him,” he said. “I felt for a pulse – no pulse, no breathe… so that’s when 911 was telling me what to do… I tried CPR until the paramedics came and they took over.”

An autopsy is expected to take place in Calgary later this week.

