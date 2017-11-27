Hamilton police arrest robbery suspects after they stopped to watch Grey Cup

Hamilton police say they arrested two men while they watched the Grey Cup game in a Mount Hope bar.

Police were called to the Glanbrook Township Roads Department on Binbrook Road at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night to investigate a break and enter.

Police say the suspects smashed a window and stole tools from the stock room, then escaped in a City of Hamilton truck.

Officers tracked the stolen truck to the Checkered Flag Bar & Grill in Mount Hope where they allegedly found the keys to the vehicle inside the pocket of one of the men.

The Glanbrook men, aged 44 and 48, have been charged with break and enter, possession of burglary tools, and possession over $5,000.