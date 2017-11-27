It’s happening: St. Margaret’s Bay Road to re-open Friday

The long wait is over.

St. Margaret’s Bay Road will finally be open to traffic on Friday after nearly five months of closures and traffic restrictions.

Although crews are expected to stay on site into December in order to complete driveways and site cleanup, the road will allow two-way traffic.

According to the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), if work is not able to be finished while maintaining one lane of traffic in each direction then the road may be closed over the weekend.

Nick Ritcey, a spokesperson for the HRM says that is not expected to happen.

The project was originally slated to be completed in mid-October.

In October, Ritcey said that multiple factors had contributed to the delay. They include, but aren’t limited to: