Letter says federal government should manage Alberta’s threatened caribou

Several First Nations and aboriginal groups are asking the federal government to take over management of endangered caribou herds on provincial land in Alberta.

They say the province hasn’t met Ottawa’s deadline for coming up with a plan to save threatened herds.

READ MORE: $32M Cenovus project aims to help threatened caribou near Alberta oilsands

The Cold Lake First Nations, the David Suzuki Foundation, the Alberta Wilderness Association and Ecojustice want federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to step in.

The groups have sent McKenna a letter asking her to use the Species At Risk Act to protect five caribou herds and their ranges on Alberta Crown land.

READ MORE: Lawsuit launched against Catherine McKenna over woodland caribou protection

The minister has the power to recommend cabinet employ a safety- net order if she finds that a province is not doing enough to protect an at-risk species.

Alberta and the other provinces were to release recovery plans last month, but none of them did.

Only three of Alberta’s 12 caribou herds are considered to have stable populations.

READ MORE: Plans for Alberta caribou maternity ward criticized by scientific paper

Scientists say habitat degradation from energy and forestry development is behind the problem.