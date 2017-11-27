OPP searching for pair of distressed canoeists in Ingersoll

The OPP in Oxford County is asking for the public’s help as they try to track down a pair of canoeists who appeared to be in distress.

Officers say emergency crews were called to an address on Ingersoll St. North in Ingersoll just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a member of the public was walking along the Thames River when he spotted two males in a canoe yelling for help.

The bystander reported the males were standing in the water. They weren’t wearing life jackets and weren’t dressed for the weather conditions.

The bystander said the pair were able to re-enter their canoe and kept travelling along the river.

Police say the bystander lost sight of the canoeists just west of Ingersoll Street North and that’s when he called for help.

Officers are asking anyone who may have been out on the Thames River in that area who saw the pair to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.