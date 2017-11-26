Search underway after plane headed from Okanagan to Edmonton goes missing

A search is underway in the Rocky Mountains for a single-engine plane headed from Penticton, B.C. to Edmonton that has been reported as being “overdue,” according to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria (JRCC).

On Sunday afternoon, the JRCC said the plane – described as being white with burgundy striping – left an airport in Penticton on Saturday afternoon. Late Saturday night, the JRCC was informed the plane was overdue.

Officials said the pilot’s cellphone was pinged and information from a cell tower indicated the cellphone may be located about 32 kilometres northeast of Revelstoke, B.C. The JRCC said a search is ongoing between that location and up into the Rogers Pass.

More to come…