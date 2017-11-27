Pilot and passenger of plane missing in B.C. identified

Transport Canada registration data shows the plane missing in the B.C. interior is registered to Dominic Neron from Spruce Grove, Alta.

The JRCC held a press conference with Capt. Dave Mansi in Esquimalt Monday afternoon.

WATCH BELOW: Capt. Dave Mansi explains the search efforts.

Records also show that Neron purchased the 1963, single-engine M2oD Mooney in September of this year.

A Facebook post published by Tammy Neron asks for prayers that her brother Dominic will be found soon.

Tammy Neron confirms her brother’s girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault was also on board the plane when it went missing.

The plane took off from the Penticton airport at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon, en route to Edmonton.

The Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria was notified that the plane was overdue at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

A spokesperson for the JRCC said a cellphone on board the plane was pinged and cell tower information indicated the cellphone may be located about 32 kilometres northeast of Revelstoke. The search efforts focused Monday on the area between Revelstoke and the Rogers Pass.

“That’s the best information that we have right now for a location, so we’ll be concentrating our search efforts in that area surrounding the cellphone tower,” Katelyn Moores said.

Search crews were facing “unfavourable weather conditions” on Monday morning, the JRCC said, as poor visibility and a low ceiling were hampering efforts.

The JRCC said those conditions had greatly improved by Monday afternoon.