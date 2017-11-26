Christopher Garnier murder trial to resume Monday

The second-degree murder trial for Christopher Garnier will resume Monday at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Garnier, 29, is accused of killing off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell in September 2015 and improperly interfering with her remains.

Garnier has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Last week, the seven-man, seven-woman jury hearing the trial saw video of Catherine Campbell and Christopher Garnier kissing and dancing at the Halifax Alehouse on the night she was killed.

Surveillance video of a man — who was not identified as Garnier — pushing a green bin from a McCully Street apartment was also played for the court.

In their opening statement, Crown Attorney Carla Ball alleged Garnier struck Campbell, 36, in the head before strangling her and removing her body from a McCully Street apartment in a green bin to dispose of.

Campbell’s remains were found under the overpass to the Macdonald Bridge.

Garnier’s trial is scheduled to last five weeks with the Crown calling about 40 witnesses.

