Prairies Premier League soccer kicks off in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The most played sport in the world is rapidly growing in Canada. Young soccer players have been inspired by Canada’s qualification in Qatar, the women’s team’s gold medal victory, and the upcoming chance to host the world cup here in the country.

As the demand for soccer grows, so do the leagues.

Soccer clubs from across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and northwestern Ontario have amalgamated into Saskatchewan and Manitoba’s only semi-pro soccer league.

The Prairies Premier League played its first games on Sunday in Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

“Its one more step in the pathway that we want to provide for aspiring players on the Prairies. It goes a long way to the development of not only players, but officials, coaches, administrators. Its an exciting day for soccer as a whole,” said Steven Porter, executive director of the Saskatchewan Soccer Association.

Story continues below advertisement

The league has now been three years in the making, following an attempted launch in 2023.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We collaborated with Manitoba Soccer to do an expression of interest for interested club, and we reached the threshold for six teams in each gender division required to start a league,” said Porter.

Cole Joslyn is local talent, born and raised in Saskatoon. As a kid there was no semi-pro league in Saskatchewan for him to aspire to. To take his soccer to the next level, he would be forced to move.

Now that he’s secured his spot in the PPL, he can play right here at home.

“It’s a great opportunity, not just for me but the next generations. It means an easier pathway to that pro level. Before it was you had to be a phenomenal player. Saskatoon has a lot of the talent that these higher leagues have, but it hasn’t been seen as much because there’s not as much recognition,” said Joslyn.

The game took place at SMF field, featuring the two teams from Saskatoon, the Forza Soccer Academy and the Saskatchewan Excel.

The Excel triumphed over Forza 5-1.