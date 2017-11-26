Taser used on suspected impaired driver who fled Halifax police

Halifax police say a man in his 30s is in custody following a bizarre incident Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, police say a witness notified officers of a suspected impaired driver in the area of Clayton Park Drive and Lacewood Drive.

Police located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Halifax Shopping Centre a short time later and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

According to police, the man refused to comply with the officers direction and drove away from the mall onto Mumford Avenue.

The vehicle was pursued by officers until it entered Highway 102, where police say the pursuit was terminated for public safety reasons.

Police say the 38-year-old driver of the vehicle is known to police and additional officers went to the suspect’s address, near the 200 block of Waterfront Drive in Bedford.

Shortly after arriving in Bedford, police say the suspect was observed turning onto the street and once again refused to stop for police until he drove to the end of the dead-end street, where he exited the vehicle near the water.

Police say they used a Taser on the man while attempting to arrest him. The suspect was taken to hospital to be examined as a precaution.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and a decision on charges has not yet been made.