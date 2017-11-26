Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

A frontal system will move across B.C.’s interior into Sunday night.

Rain is expected during the day, which will turn to snow in the evening as snow levels drop to about 1,100 metres.

The Coquihalla Summit is expected to receive 15 centimetres of snow.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced due to heavy snowfall.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.